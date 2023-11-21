Pay nursing trainees' 2 years 'allawa' — Mahama tells Nana Addo

Speaking during his 'Building Ghana Tour' in the Bono Region on Sunday, November 19, 2023, Mahama said "Nana Addo and Bawumia said they will pay the allowances, I beg you, Nana Addo and Bawumia if you're hearing me, we are here in Krobo Nursing Training School, they say two years now you haven't paid them their allowances, let the allawa come."

In 2017, Nana Addo launched the restoration of the nurses and midwifery trainee allowances in Sunyani, in fulfillment of his 2016 electioneering campaign.

The allowance, which was scrapped by the erstwhile National Democratic Congress (NDC) was met with strong resistance from the nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.

The NDC government insisted the continuous payment of the allowances would threaten the future of Ghana's economy.

Under the allowance scheme, the nurses got at least GH¢450 every quarter. The government had explained the removal of the allowance was to allow it to admit more students.