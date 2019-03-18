PDS provided evidence of the recent outages in the country.

It said the recent power outages [dumsor] across the country were as a result of a massive rainstorm that uprooted trees and bought down billboards, disrupting its transmission lines.

Affected areas included almost half of the Greater Accra Region and parts of the Ashanti, Western, Volta, Oti, Western North and Eastern regions.

PDS after the rainstorm issued a statement and noted that they are working assiduously to restore power to some areas in Accra which due to the March 17 rainstorm do not have power.

"We wished to inform our cherished customers and the general public that the massive rainstorm that hit Accra and other parts of the country today 17th March 2019, has uprooted trees and brought down billboards on our distribution conductors causing interruptions in our distribution systems leading to outages," it added.

PDS responded by providing picture evidence of the cause of the power outage when some Ghanaians on social media accused the entity of deliberately causing dumsor.