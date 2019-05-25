As a sign of commitment to have power back, the residents are expected to make a payment from Friday.

Customers who are unable to pay one off can go to PDS for debt rescheduling plan.

These were part of the roadmap to peace and PDS reconnecting the Odumase community to the national grid, after things came to a head.

There was a clash on Wednesday which left a 14-year-old boy dead and two others in critical condition.

The violent clash ensued when the residents allegedly blocked the main road in the town to prevent PDS officers who were being escorted by police personnel, to switch off the main transformer that supplies power to the town.

At least 35 persons were said to have been arrested by the police.

At the meeting Friday, were officials of the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission (PURC); MP for Lower Manya Krobo, Ebenezer Telarbi, Tema Region Managing Director and Staff of PDS.

The roadmap

The MP and Assembly members committed that the residents have agreed to pay and some are paying their bills.

They also agreed that debt scheduling should be on the merit of each customer’s specific case.

Obviously feeling unsafe after the altercation, it was decided that the MP, Assembly members, chiefs, opinion leaders should talk to the residents to create the peace and enabling environment for PDS staff and installation.

The residents are to allow PDS staff access to their premises to pick current readings from their meters to generate actual bills for them.

The power distribution company has relaxed the 70% upfront payment for customers and would schedule the debt for a minimum of six months and a possible extension if the need is genuine.

The MP is to communicate the outcome of the meeting to the Krobo Odumase residents and report back to the PURC and PDS.

PDS is expected to consult senior authorities and move in to restore all transformers if the staff are guaranteed peace to do their work within the shortest possible time.

Credit: Myjoyonline.com