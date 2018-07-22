Peace FM denies cash donation to woman assaulted by police

news

Accra-based Peace FM has denied making a cash donation of GHC7,000 to Patience Osafo, the woman who was assaulted at the banking hall of Midlands Savings and Loans Limited.

Multiple media outlets and journalists had claimed that Peace FM has made a donation of Ghc 2,000 for her medical bills and 5,000 for her upkeep.

"So far, the assaulted nursing mother has received over GH₵40,000 cash donations, foodstuff, clothing. Peace FM has offered her an apartment and shop. The policeman thought he was beating the hell out of this woman but didn't know he was beating poverty out of her. Miracle God," the Head of Sports at Accra-based Atinka FM tweeted.

Reacting to the publication, the radio station noted: "Peace FM denies report circulating on social media that it has donated an apartment and a shop to Patience Osafo, the woman assaulted by a police officer at the banking hall of Midland Savings and Loans but rather Peace FM has made a donation of Ghc 2,000 for her medical bills and 5,000 for her upkeep."

A leaked video on Friday showed Patience Osafo being assaulted by a police officer, after she insisted on withdrawing her savings when banking hours had closed.

The police officer, Lance Corporal Frederick Amanor aka Skalla , has been interdicted according to the police.

On Saturday, she lodged a formal complaint at the Legon Police Station for an official investigation to be commenced into the conduct of the police officer.