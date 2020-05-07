An album's artwork may be designed to show off a band and its music, but in some cases album cover designers have themselves attracted a degree of fame thanks to their iconic design work.

Julian Selby is a Ghanaian artist who merges design and elements into modernist portraits with his pencil drawings.

Artwork by Pimpin

The artist goes by the name Artwork by Pimpin on his artworks and social media.

Artwork by Pimpin is a self-taught artist, who is a master of understanding the dynamics of shade and light and translating them into powerfully detailed pencil drawings.

The pieces are vibrant re-workings of his beautiful collages.

For roughly three years, Artwork by Pimpin drew his intricate piece, which we still – no matter how long we look at it – cannot believe it is a drawing.

Here are ten brilliantly sketched album covers that always catch the eyes over the other records in the record store.

Pencil artworks album by Pimpin

1. "After you" - Childhood Memories Episode 7

2. Ataraxis

3. Unbridled

4. Defenseless

5. The Thirst Episode 2

6. Backstabber Episode 2

7. Cry of the innocent

8. Addiction Episode 2

9. Breathless

10. Slice of Life