Mr Fredrick Drah, a married man with four children, said people in his community are refusing to sell to his wife because he formerly tested positive for the virus.

He reveals that shop attendants have even refused to sell foodstuff to his wife while barbers fail to attend to him for fear of contracting the virus.

“Whenever my wife goes out to buy something from the stores around us, the stores refuse to sell to them. In some circumstances, even though they have a particular item, they will not sell it with the excuse they don’t have it,” Mr Drah said.

He added that children in their neighbourhood have even failed to get in touch with his children even though every member of his family tested negative. He pleaded with Ghanaians, not to stigmatise people who have recovered from the coronavirus and rather be welcoming to such persons.

Recounting his experience to the media on Thursday, April 16, Mr Drah said he fell ill on March 17 and decided to get tested for COVID-19, the highly infectious respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The test came back positive and Mr Drah was taken to a specialised facility at the GA East to receive medical care. He remained at an isolation ward until last week when he was discharged following his recovery from COVID-19.

Mr Drah revealed that he was given very good treatment by Doctors and Nurses at the Ga East Hospital until he was finally declared free from the deadly COVID-19.