Some NDC members have expressed disappointment in their MPs on Parliament’s Appointments Committee after the committee approved Defence Minister-designate, Dominic Nitiwul, Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, Food and Agriculture Minister-designate, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Hawa Koomson, all of whose nomination the party asked its MPs to reject.

13 ministerial nominees were captured in the Appointment Committee’s report as having been approved.

According to Ras Mubarak, the involvement of the NDC’s MPs in the approval of those ‘controversial' ministerial nominees is so disappointing that action must be taken against their leadership.

“Shell-shocked. A shake-up in the leadership of the NDC in parliament will do a world of good. A radical alternative,” he wrote on his Facebook page.

Ras Mubarak’s call follows a similar one by the NDC’s National Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi who accused the party’s leadership in parliament, including the speaker, Alban Sumana Bagbin betrayal, saying they have sold their conscience.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has defended the approval of some ministers-designate by the Appointments Committee.

According to him, the decision of the NDC members on the committee to allow nominees in question to sail through was for "the long term collective good” of the party.

MyNewsGh.com reported Sam George as saying this in response to a post on social media by a frustrated grassroots person Akugri Rashid who was reechoing the concern of the NDC’s Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

“I understand your pain and maybe anger. Trust me, I do. However, as a true party foot soldier, I still have complete absolute trust in the Parliamentary Leadership. I respect and value their decisions on the Appointments Committee and believe it is for the long-term collective good of the Party and Country. Let’s forge ahead, together. One love Comrade,” Sam George wrote on social media in reaction to one Akugri Rashid’s post.