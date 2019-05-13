The Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, says she cannot give any timelines on when the kidnapped Takoradi girls will be found.

She said her comments some weeks ago on the whereabouts of the teenage girls were misunderstood.

Speaking on The Big Story on Atinka TV, she said she does not know if the police will find the girls “today or tomorrow”.

“Sometimes in communicating something, the way you want to get it across, people may not have understood the way you wanted to say it,” the CID boss said.

“I cannot disclose much but we are working on it. I made those comments because I wanted to assure people that we were working hard and we had made progress. But people misunderstood me however I cannot give any timelines saying we will find them today or tomorrow,” she added.

This comes after COP Addo-Danquah earlier suggested the police has discovered the location of the kidnapped girls in Takoradi.

Addressing the media at a press conference on April 2, 2019, she said the police will not disclose the whereabouts of the girls for their own safety.

"It's taken us over three months to even identify where the ladies are, and what we don’t want to do is do anything that will jeopardise the safety of that. So we are working very hard. All the stakeholders who are supposed to be on board are on board and hopefully, the girls will be brought back safe and sound," she said.

However, she appears to have backtracked on her earlier statement in this recent interview.

Three teenagers, Priscilla Blessing Bentum, Ruthlove Quayeson and Priscilla Mantsebeah Koranchie are all yet to be found since going missing last year.