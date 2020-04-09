Speaking to Joy News, a boy who preferred to be anonymous said no one wants to come close to him and his family anymore.

He explained that such stigmatisation started after his father’s diagnosis and subsequent quarantining.

He said despite all other family members testing negative for the virus, society wants nothing to do with them.

The boy added that even their provision shop, which used to be very busy, has seen very few customers since his father tested positive for COVID-19.

“No one comes to our shop to buy anything anymore, and as a result of that, my father asked my grandmother to close the shop,” he lamented.

“If people see that anybody from this house has gone out, they will even run away and sometimes they will be mocking you.”

The country’s death toll has also moved up to six, with dive recoveries recorded so far.