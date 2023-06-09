ADVERTISEMENT
Photos: Adjei Kojo residents cry over death-trap roads

Emmanuel Tornyi

Hundreds of inhabitants within Adjei Kojo in the Tema West Municipality have expressed worry about the bad nature of the roads in the area.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
They have vowed to protest against the government over the poor road network within their area to compel authorities to fix their roads since the situation is making life unbearable for them.

The major roads in Adjei Kojo have developed gaping potholes at certain segments, leaving motorists and residents who use them frustrated and in danger.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
They lamented that the main road from Ashaiman leading to the Adjei Kojo, Kanewu, Suncity, Global leading to Santoe and its environs were completely cut off making it impossible for vehicles to ply.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
The residents expressed frustration over the continual neglect of the area by the Member of Parliament, Carlos Ahenkorah, and successive governments.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
The aggrieved residents lamented that the bad nature of the roads had brought untold hardship on them and that many precious lives had been lost on the road as a result of road crashes.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
The enraged residents said they could not sit unconcerned while dusty roads riddled with deep potholes and erosion take a toll on their health.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
They want the roads fixed as soon as possible to lessen the burden on car owners and others who use the bad roads and must frequently fix their vehicles.

Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
Adjei Kojo death-trap roads
Emmanuel Tornyi Emmanuel Tornyi
