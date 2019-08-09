Nana Addo received the pencil drawing of himself from the young artist at the seat of government [Jubilee House] when supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Loyal ladies ordered Pimpin to draw the President.

The President after receiving the drawing smiled and thanked the supporters and said he want to support the amazing talent.

READ MORE: Nana Addo donates November salary to Korle-Bu accident centre

When Pimpin puts pencil to paper, his works really come to life.

His clever pencil drawings are achieved by a trick of the mind, using shading and angles to give them a life of their own and make them leap off the page.

Artwork by Pimpin is one of Ghana's rare talents making waves in the art industry.

READ ALSO: I'm putting Ghana on a new track of progress - Nana Addo

Growing up, he said, he inspired the love of drawing, and expresses himself through the creative art industry.

He has quickly earned a name for himself with his unique style of drawing that blends photorealism and surrealism on a massive scale.