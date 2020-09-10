This comes after about 181 public complaints were lodged against the Service between January and August this year.

The sacked officers, including two females, were found culpable of insubordination and other misconducts.

Director of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, SP Sheila Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said some were dismissed for being drunk while on duty.

READ ALSO: Police launch manhunt for persons behind Western Togoland signposts in Eastern region

Others were also sacked for doing part-time businesses outside the Police Service without permission.

Speaking to the GNA, SP Abayie-Buckman listed the other misconducts as misuse of firearm, negligence in permitting a prisoner to escape from lawful custody, and non-entry in official documents.

According to her, the sacked officers had ranks of “Constable, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Superintendent, Chief Superintendent and Assistant Commissioner of Police.”

She explained that other officers also had their ranks reduced after investigations were launched into the 181 public complaints.

“The Police Administration is making efforts to educate the men and women on the need to exhibit professionalism at all times.

“The Service will not shield any personnel who misconducts himself or herself in the course of duty to bring the name of the Service into disrepute,” SP Abayie-Buckman added.POLICE AD