Police arrest 1 suspect in connection with Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway robbery

Pulse Ghana

The quick and decisive action of the police led to the arrest of one suspect. However, three additional individuals allegedly involved in the robbery remain at large. Authorities have assured the public that an intelligence-led operation is currently underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.

"There is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested, and we shall surely get them," the law enforcement agency said in a statement, underscoring its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT