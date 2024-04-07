According to official reports, the incident occurred at approximately 0100 hours on Sunday, April 7, 2024. Upon receiving notification, police patrol teams promptly mobilized and responded to the scene. Fortunately, no injuries were reported during the course of the robbery.
Police arrest 1 suspect in connection with Juaso-Nkawkaw Highway robbery
The Ghana Police Service has taken swift action in response to a robbery incident on the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway, resulting in the arrest of one individual while intensifying efforts to apprehend three others involved.
Recommended articles
The quick and decisive action of the police led to the arrest of one suspect. However, three additional individuals allegedly involved in the robbery remain at large. Authorities have assured the public that an intelligence-led operation is currently underway to locate and apprehend the remaining suspects.
"There is currently an intelligence-led Police operation to get the others arrested, and we shall surely get them," the law enforcement agency said in a statement, underscoring its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.
Residents and commuters along the Juaso-Nkawkaw highway are urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the police. The successful arrest and ongoing efforts to apprehend the remaining suspects serve as a testament to the dedication of the Ghana Police Service in combating crime and maintaining public order.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh