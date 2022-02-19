According to the police, the suspects were arrested in a swoop on Friday dawn, February 18, 2022, by the night patrol team.
Police arrest 2 drug dealers for possessing 88 parcels of narcotics labelled 'MTN'
Two persons are in the grips of the Koforidua district police in the Eastern Region for possessing quantities of plant substances suspected to be narcotic drugs.
The police officer in charge D/C Inspector Edwin Tetteh indicated that the two suspects were spotted in a Toyota Camry with registration number AC 660-21 at Ada- Koforidua township in the New Juaben South Municipality of the Eastern Region.
The suspects were stopped and arrested by the police on suspicion that their vehicle could be a stolen one.
He said a search was conducted and revealed 88 parcels of suspected dried narcotics packaged in yellow covering and labelled 'MTN'.
The suspects confessed and claimed ownership of the packaged narcotics substance and told the police that the vehicle belonged to a friend at Obuasi.
The 88 ceased suspected narcotic packages labelled 'MTN' were delivered from Dzemene in the Volta Region for onward delivery to Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.
