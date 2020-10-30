The new arrests adds up to the six (6) people that were arrested earlier in Cape Coast and Kumasi over the murder.

Police prosecutors on Friday informed the Accra Circuit Court hearing the case against the suspects of the new arrests.

In court on Friday, Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah holding brief for the substantive prosecutor who is ending a week course today, Friday, told the court that two more persons have been arrested.

He said the charge sheet ought to be amended to include the two latest suspect, but the absence of the prosecutor means it has not been signed yet to be brought to court.

“The amendment has not been signed yet because of the absence of the substantive prosecutor, therefore, our prayer for a short adjournment is for the prosecutor to come and signed the amended charge sheet to be filed before the court,” the prosecutor told the court.

The six people who have been arrested earlier on are: Alhasan Abubakar alias Fulani (phone repairer) Nasiru Fudailu (businessman) Alhassan Mahama Yaya, alias mystical cloud, a resident of Dansoman, Amadu Yakubu (mobile money vendor), Haruna Osmanu (trader), and Adam Alhasan.

On 9 October 2020, while returning from a campaign tour, Ekow Hayford was shot dead by unknown persons. This occurred on the Abeadze Dominase – Abeadze Duadzi – Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip.

He is reported to have been attacked at about 1:00 am Friday morning by 6 armed highway robbers. Reports indicate that Hayford was incidentally identified as the MP during the robbery and was specifically targeted and shot by the robbers who blamed him for the problems being faced by the people in the country.