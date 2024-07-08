Police arrest one person in connection with Ayawaso West Wuogon NPP office attack

Pulse Ghana

The police have assured the public that they are committed to bringing all perpetrators to justice. They continue to pursue leads and encourage anyone with information related to the incident to come forward.

“We would like to assure the public that the perpetrators will be arrested to face justice,” the Police said in a statement on Monday, July 8. The community remains on alert as the investigation progresses, with the police urging vigilance and cooperation from residents.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare has issued a stern caution against the spread of disinformation ahead of the December 7 general elections. He gave the warning at Alisa Hotel in Accra on Thursday, July 4 during an engagement with an eminent group formed by the Christian Council of Ghana.

He stressed the critical role of accurate information in maintaining peace and security, urging Ghanaians to verify information before sharing it to avoid the harmful effects of misinformation and fake news.

Dr Dampare highlighted the potential dangers of disinformation, stating, “In the current era of rapid information exchange, managing misinformation, disinformation, and fake news is crucial. These issues can cause significant harm if not addressed properly.” He called on all citizens to interrogate and verify information, encouraging responsible information sharing to preserve the peace that Ghana has long enjoyed.

He emphasised the importance of combating misinformation, noting, “We need to interrogate and verify information before sharing it, to avoid spreading falsehoods that could disrupt peace and security.” The IGP urged religious leaders to support these efforts, suggesting that police officers participate in religious gatherings to share thoughts on election security and address concerns.