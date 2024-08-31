Police arrest suspect for damaging monument at Airport Roundabout

This arrest is part of the Police Service's ongoing efforts to maintain law and order across the country. In a related development, the Police Service also secured the conviction of five armed robbers responsible for a series of criminal activities in the Ashanti Region.

Pulse Ghana

On Friday, 30th August 2024, the Police revealed that the convicted individuals—Jeffrey Dwomoh, Clifford Opoku, Kwabena Kyei Barfour, Prince Opuni, and Henry Kusi Marfo—had been involved in multiple robberies and carjacking incidents throughout 2023. Dwomoh and Opoku were each sentenced to 120 years of imprisonment with hard labour for conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery. Barfour, convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen items, received a 105-year sentence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prince Opuni, who was involved in reckless and inconsiderate driving during the incidents, was fined 350 penalty units. If he fails to pay, he will serve a 10-month custodial sentence with hard labour. He was also fined GH¢5,000 for causing damage to a police vehicle. Meanwhile, Marfo, who supplied ammunition for the robberies, was fined 1,050 penalty units, with the alternative of a 15-month custodial sentence. He has since paid the fine.

However, the court acquitted two suspects, Richard Dogbatsey and William Ansah, of charges related to the abetment of robbery due to insufficient evidence.