According to Starrfm.com.gh, the two, Ruth Owusu, 32, and Mary Entia 35 are currently in the custody of the Accra Police while their Cooking Utensils, mortar, and pestles have been retrieved.

The arrest of the two women comes after a similar operation by the police at the Pokuase Interchange in August this year.

In that case, too, two persons were arrested by Police for running a fufu joint on the pavement.

Police arrest two people for operating fufu ‘chop bar’ under Mallam Junction Overpass Pulse Ghana

In another report, Nana Appiah Mensah, popularly known as ‘NAM 1’ has directed his lawyers to appeal the bench warrant issued by the Adentan Circuit Court for his arrest, describing it as illegal.

The court ordered on Thursday that the former Chief Executive Officer of defunct gold dealership firm MenzGold be arrested and brought before it because he has failed to honour its summons twice.

Nana Appiah Mensah, one Gabriel Kwamigah, alias Gabby and Eric Amponsah Bediako have been accused of conspiracy to defraud by false pretence.

But NAM1 has denied direct involvement in any transaction concerning the three vehicles over which he has been accused of conspiracy to defraud.

He explained that he only stepped in as a “third party to help resolve some issues concerning the two other vehicles upon the request of the two parties (buyers and sellers)’.

In his view, the court deviated from Section 60 and 61 of the Criminal Procedure Code of 1960 (Act 30) when it issued a bench warrant for his arrest.