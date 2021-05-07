Police charge 3 members of Christ Embassy for breaching COVID-19 regulations

The charges include failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirusdisease (Covid-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

The church held the event dubbed Pneumatic night for its members on Friday, April 30.

According to the police, leadership of Christ Embassy Church did not notify them of the event and they didn’t provide any security for that matter.

The Ghana Police service commenced investigations into the alleged violation of the Covid-19 protocols the leadership of Christ Embassy Church.

Videos of the event showed thousands of the congregants gathered at the Dome without observing social distancing protocol and minimal wearing of masks.