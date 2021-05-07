RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Police charge 3 members of Christ Embassy for breaching COVID-19 regulations

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Ghana Police Service has charged three members of the Christ Embassy Church for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.

A shot from Christ Embassy's "Pneumatica Night" in Accra
A shot from Christ Embassy's "Pneumatica Night" in Accra Pulse Ghana

The charges are in relation to the massive church service Christ Embassy held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.

Recommended articles

The charges include failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirusdisease (Covid-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).

The church held the event dubbed Pneumatic night for its members on Friday, April 30.

According to the police, leadership of Christ Embassy Church did not notify them of the event and they didn’t provide any security for that matter.

The Ghana Police service commenced investigations into the alleged violation of the Covid-19 protocols the leadership of Christ Embassy Church.

IGP James Oppong-Boanuh
IGP James Oppong-Boanuh Pulse Ghana

Videos of the event showed thousands of the congregants gathered at the Dome without observing social distancing protocol and minimal wearing of masks.

The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said some leaders of the church have been picked up for questioning.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina

Here are 7 foods you need to eat for increased sexual stamina [Credit: Improving Men's Libido]

The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable

Pawpaw: The health benefits of papaya seeds are unbelievable [15 Health Benefits]

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders (video)

71-year-old pastor arrested for telling congregants that God created only 2 genders

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side-chicks

5 reasons why married men won't leave their wives for side chicks [Credit Starz]