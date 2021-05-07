Police charge 3 members of Christ Embassy for breaching COVID-19 regulations

The charges are in relation to the massive church service Christ Embassy held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.
- News
- Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Sports
- Business
- Quizzes
Latest News Updates & Newspaper Headlines | Pulse Ghana
The Ghana Police Service has charged three members of the Christ Embassy Church for breaching the COVID-19 regulations.
The charges are in relation to the massive church service Christ Embassy held at the Fantasy Dome in Accra.
The charges include failure to comply with restrictions imposed contrary to Regulation 4 of the Imposition of Restrictions (coronavirusdisease (Covid-19) pandemic) (No. 16) instrument, 2020 Executive Instrument (E.I.) 395 and Section 6 of the imposition of the restriction Act, 2020 (Act 1012).
The church held the event dubbed Pneumatic night for its members on Friday, April 30.
According to the police, leadership of Christ Embassy Church did not notify them of the event and they didn’t provide any security for that matter.
The Ghana Police service commenced investigations into the alleged violation of the Covid-19 protocols the leadership of Christ Embassy Church.
Videos of the event showed thousands of the congregants gathered at the Dome without observing social distancing protocol and minimal wearing of masks.
The Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, Sheilla Kessie Abayie-Buckman, said some leaders of the church have been picked up for questioning.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh