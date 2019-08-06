According to a statement on the official Facebook page of the police, the investigators on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, discovered the fourth set of human remains in a well at Nkroful new site at Takoradi.

The remains were reportedly discovered at an uncompleted building where Samuel Uduotek-Wills was re-arrested in connection with the missing persons and later convicted for unlawful escape.

Investigations are underway to establish the identity of the remains while Police continue with all angles of the ongoing investigation.