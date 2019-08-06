The Supreme Court, last month, gave order to the state to sell the properties of the embattled businessman to defray some of the GHS 47m he owes the state.

However, in a stay of execution suit filed by Woyome, he has pledged to immediately pay GH¢10 million and subsequently pay an amount of GH¢ 4 million every ninety days till he reaches the amount due the state.

The intended properties to be sold have been priced at GHS 11m which are residential facilities are located at Kpehe and Trassaco Valley were pegged at a minimum of GH¢3.4 million and GH¢8.3 million respectively.

Woyome had earlier said that the Supreme Court erred in its ruling for the sale of his properties.

He stated that he will seek a review of the judgement since he believes that it was unlawful and based on wrong facts.

Mr. Woyome had sued the state for a breach of contract relating to the construction of stadia for the 2008 tournament and was awarded the default judgment because the state did not put in a defence.

However, an Auditor General’s report released in 2010 said the amount was paid illegally to Mr.Woyome, who is a known National Democratic Congress financier.

He was subsequently arrested on February 3, 2011, after the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), which was commissioned by the late President John Atta Mills to investigate the matter, had cited him for wrongdoing.

Mr. Woyome was initially charged with conspiracy, defrauding by false pretence and corrupting a public officer.