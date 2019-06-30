According to him, it is a second degree felony and a perjury which if found guilty will end up in jail for more than 10 years.

Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' programme, he explained that Alfred Woyome will be charged with an attempt to conceal properties from government by colluding with the defunct UT Bank.

He maintained that government is expected to sell properties belonging to Woyome to retrieve all cash owed the state.

"Any property belonging to Mr. Woyome will be sold until all cash is retrieved from him," he said.

The African Court on Human and Peoples' Rights (ACHPR) has unanimously dismissed a case filed by beleaguered businessman, Alfred Agbesi Woyome, against the state.

The court said Woyome’s right to non-discrimination, right to equalilty before the law, equal protection before the law and his right to be heard by an impartial tribunal had all not been violated.

Mr Woyome went to the ACHPR in January 2017 in response to the judgement of the Supreme Court of Ghana on July 29, 2014 that ordered him to pay the GH¢51.2m on the grounds that he got the money out of unconstitutional and invalid contracts between the state and Waterville Holdings Limited in 2006 for the construction of stadia for the African Cup of Nations (CAN) 2008.

That was after his numerous attempts to stop the state from retrieving the money had been thrown out by the law courts in Ghana.

Mr Woyome alleged in his application that the manner in which he was ordered to repay the money violated his rights under the ACHPR Charter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the sale of Mr Woyome’s assets to defray the GH¢47.2 million debt he owes the state.

