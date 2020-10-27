In a statement posted on Twitter, the Police said some officers were escorting buses when they were attacked by unidentified men.

It said the police returned fire after the robbers engaged them in a gun battle between Portor and Gulumpe, near Kintampo.

READ ALSO: Fake national security operative with guns nabbed by police in Kibi

The Police said the incident occurred at around 3:00am on Monday, with some of the robbers escaping with gunshot wounds.

Read the full statement below:

Kudos to Police in the Bono and Bono East Regions for Foiling Highway Robbery. Police Officers escorting buses with registration numbers AS 3274-15, AS 1859-09, GW 5649-18 and GR 1509-10 in convoy from Buipe towards Sunyani returned fire, when some unidentified men attacked the buses in a curve between Portor and Gulumpe, near Kintampo; pushing the robbers to run into the bush ostensibly with gun shot wounds.

The incident occurred at about 03:00am of 26th October, 2020.

A Police response team which visited the place picked up exhibits, including a short SB shot gun and cartridges.

Police is alerting and appealing to the public, especially herbalists, health facilities and residents around Portor, Gulumpe and Kintampo areas to be on the lookout for people with gunshot wounds and report to Police promptly.