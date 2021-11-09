Police kill 3 armed robbers; arrests one in Kumasi

In a statement to the media, it said it mounted a search and screening operation based on its intelligence that a gang planned to rob a businessman at Buokom Estate.

According to the statement, during the search, the four suspects, all in a car, attempted to fire at the police, who, in turn, returned fire.

Three of the injured suspects died at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

The police recovered a pump-action gun, one revolver pistol, one locally manufactured pistol, one dagger, two black hoods, two pairs of scissors and some dried leaves suspected to be cannabis from the suspects.

“As we seek to combat crime in our communities and make it an unattractive venture, we will continue to count on the support and help of the public”, the statement said.

