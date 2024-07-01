Police launch investigation into the death of two children in Tamale

“The bodies of the children were found on 30th June, 2024 in an abandoned vehicle in one of the compounds within the Kakpayili community. The children had been reported missing on 25th June, 2024,” the police said in a statement on Monday, 1st July.

Assemblyman speaks

The children were last seen near the residence of Mallam Madaha, a local resident, leading to suspicions and subsequent community unrest. Hafiz Andani, the Assemblyman for the Kakpayili Electoral area, confirmed that the children had been missing since 22nd June, and after failing to find them, the community filed a formal complaint with the police on 25th June.

“They went missing on the 22nd, so on the 25th, we reported the case to the police,” Alhaji Hafiz stated.

Residents informed the area chief that the boys were last seen near Mallam Madaha's house. In response, the chief summoned Mallam Madaha to the GumaNaa palace for questioning. Both Mallam Madaha and his wife denied any involvement in the crime. However, their denials did little to calm the agitated residents. The chief then requested police intervention, and Mallam Madaha was taken to the police station.

“The chief called in the police, who came and took him to the police station. However, my people heard him granting interviews this evening around 4, which triggered more agitation,” Alhaji Hafiz added.

A search was subsequently conducted, leading to the grim discovery of the two bodies in a car behind Mallam Madaha's house. This discovery sparked outrage among the residents, resulting in the burning and vandalising of Mallam Madaha's property.

In light of these events, the assemblyman has called on the police to ensure justice is served for the innocent boys. “We are calling for justice for the boys. We don't want what happened to the Takoradi girls to repeat here. We don't care who the person is, whether an opinion leader, political head, or whatever. What we want is justice,” he asserted.