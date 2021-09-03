Police nab suspected narcotics dealer in Accra

“The suspect, 38, was arrested and upon a thorough search, Police retrieved some suspicious items from his room. The items include seven (7) sacks full of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp and ten (10) bottles of alcoholic drinks brewed with substance suspected to be Indian hemp”, a statement from the Police said.

The statement also said the Ghana Police Service is poised to rid the communities of such substances with its enhanced searching and tip-off operations.

“The Police Service will continue to adopt strategies to rid communities of criminals, in a bid to prevent crimes and to ensure law and order in the country”, the statement concluded.