Police officer on patrol accidentally kills colleague in Dormaa

The deceased, Corporal Rexford Amoako, was allegedly shot by one of his colleagues while they were on patrol duty within Dormaa.

The Police said the officers from the RDF were deployed from Sunyani last Monday to patrol the Dormaa highway.

Joy News reports that during the operation, a member of the team allegedly fired his gun accidentally which killed Corporal Amoako in the Diabaa Forest in the Dormaa West District.

Confirming the incident, Bono Regional Public Relations Officer, Chief Inspector Augustine Kingsley Oppong, said investigations were ongoing.

He said it is currently unknown what actually caused the tragic incident, but the Police was looking into the matter.

“An investigation has begun to establish what actually took place and further developments shall be communicated to the public,” Chief Inspector Oppong is quoted as saying.