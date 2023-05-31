Police officer who shot girlfriend in Kumasi formally charged with murder

26-year-old Victoria Dapaah also known as Maa Adwoa was allegedly shot by her boyfriend, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi on April 20, 2023, at Adum, a few meters away from her house.

The suspect during his first court appearance, confessed to committing the act but insisted that it was not intentional.

But on his second appearance in court, Inspector Ahmed Twumasi has been formally charged with murder as the prosecution has received advice from the office of the Attorney General.

During the court proceedings, the head of legal and prosecutions in the Ashanti Region, ACP Kofi Blagodzi assured family members of the deceased present that the police administration is committed to ensuring that justice is served in the matter, as the office of the Attorney General has given its advice and the committal processes will commence during the next hearing.

The case has been adjourned to a later date for further investigations and evidence gathering.

The incident has sparked outrage among members of the community, with many calling for justice to be served. Domestic violence and abuse have been on the rise in recent years, and this case highlights the need for more awareness and action to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

Meanwhile, ACP Kofi Blagodzi who spoke to the media after the court proceedings said: