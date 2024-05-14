Police promotions: Owula Mangortey writes to Bawumia, Kan Dapaa, Henry Quartey

(2). Some senior Police Officers are fighting their own shadows and their IGP over promotions, and they are shamelessly and shamefully exposing their ignorance, wickedness, and chicanery for public consumption. Is it now a reckless stage of ALL-DIE-BE-DIE in the Ghana Police Service?

(3). Did you read the article from a Police Human Rights Lawyer? Did you note the stated litany of grievances of some senior Police Officers over their promotions in the Ghana Police Service?

(4). The Human Rights Lawyer's wrote an article titled, "THE ISSUES OF THOSE WHO ARE DUE FOR PROMOTIONS AND SPECIAL RECOMMENDATION OF SENIOR OFFICERS MATTER CHOP HOT AFTER TWO(2) TIMES SITTING OF THE POLICE COUNCIL. WHAT EVERY POLICE OFFICER MUST KNOW."

(5). The Police Service Human Rights Advocate sought to educate senior Police Officers and the general public on the methodology for promotions in the Police Service by quoting from Police Service Regulations, 2012 (C.I. 76) and Service Instructions (S.1.) to buttress his point that IGP Akufo-Dampare has been acting capriciously to fast-track promotions for some Officers and stopping the promotion of others, because he has problems with them.

(6). The Police Human Rights Lawyer exposed his intentions when he opined that, "IGP Dr. Dampare continues to destroy the Ghana Police and it is about time he is given the marching orders..."

(7). Over to you President Akufo Addo, who is the appointing authority of the IGP as stated in section 7(1) of the Police Service Regulation, 2012 (C.I.76): "In accordance with article 202(3) of the 1992 Constitution, the power to appoint a person to hold or act in the Service shall vest in the President acting in accordance with advice of the Council."

(8). Is the Police Human Rights Lawyer publicly making a political campaign statement that President Akufo-Addo acted on bad advice from Dr Bawumia's Police Council to appoint Dr. Dampare who is destroying the Police Service? Is the Police Human Rights Lawyer publicly making a political campaign statement that Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia and NPP 2024 Flagbearer is chairman of a Police Council superintending the work of the IGP, who destroying the Ghana Police?

(9). Is the Police Human Rights Lawyer publicly sticking his political fingers into the eyes of President Akufo-Addo, Vice President Bawumia, Ministers Kan Dapaah, and Henry Quartey to give the IGP the marching orders, in the same manner that partisan politicians are telling the electorate to give the AkufoAddo/Bawumia NPP government the marching orders on December 7, 2024?

Saaa?!

(10). It is good to note how the alleged grievances of some senior Police Officers have been craftily manipulated by a Police Human Rights Lawyer into a fantastic, powerful political statement!

WE WILL SURELY CAMPAIGN WITH THIS POWERFUL POLITICAL STATEMENT FROM THE SENIOR POLICE OFFICERS!!

(11). I have read Regulation 37 of the Police Service Regulation, 2012 (C.I.76), and I wish the Police Human Rights Lawyer will point out where it is written that A POLICE OFFICER UPON SERVING THE AVERAGE OF 4 YEARS OR MORE IS ENTITLED TO AUTOMATIC PROMOTION TO THE NEXT RANK.

(12). I challenge the aggrieved senior Police Officers to point out how their argument over promotions is born out of C.I. 76.

(13). Are the senior Police Officers stating publicly that IGP Akufo-Dampare and the Police Management Board do not adhere to the mode of selections and recommendations for promotions in the Service as established by Regulation 31 (1), which reads: "For the purpose of promotions, there is established Assessment Committees at the national and regional levels to make appropriate recommendations for the consideration of the Police Appointments and Promotions Board and the Police Council."

(14). Is it not shameful to note that senior Police Officers don't know how to get their internal grievances settled?! Did they put their grievances in the public domain and expecting the court of public opinion to sway President Akufo-Addo to promote wholesale the aggrieved senior Police Officers?

(15). Is it not a shame that senior Police officers could state publicly that they are powerless against IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE?! The senior Police Officers do not know how to send a petition for redress to the Vice President and Chairman of the Police Council, Hon. Ken Agyepong's Parliamentary Committee on Defence and Interior, CHRAJ, etc.?

(16). Look! Dr. Dampare is our IGP! He is a very good IGP for those of us living and working in the Northern Axis. I am a Bawku-based security correspondent for Ghananewsonline.com. From November 2021 to December 2023, I witnessed, monitored, and reported on the extraordinary efforts put in by IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE and his Commanders to maintain order and stability in the Bawku general area.

(17). Additionally, I monitored and reported on policing in some communities in the Upper East, Upper West, Savannah, North East, Northern, Ashanti South, and Central East Regions.

(18). As a citizen, I am through this article exercising my right to clap back and push back at those in the Police Service who are moving hell to get the IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE sacked to satisfy their parochial interests.

(19). Some senior Police Officers may love to hate or hate to love IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE. They must know that there are decerning citizens willing to stand by IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE till the resurrection, because they experience his good policing methods in Bawku and other communities, especially in the 5 regions of the Northern Axis.

(20). The people of the Upper East Region, for example, feel the heat of cross-border criminal activities, armed robbery, and chieftaincy/land conflicts. We need to encourage the IGP and our Regional Commander, ACP Adofiem, to continue to protect us with their good policing methods. If a few disgruntled Police Officers want to get rid of the IGP, they must know that "we no go sit down for that to happen. Walahi!!"

(21). Will our senior Police Officers allow IGP AKUFO-DAMPARE to serve his term and wait for their turn after the IGP's Constitutional discharge from office or resignation?

I shall return.

Owula Mangortey

Bawku