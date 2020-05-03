Earlier, one Odehye Kwasi Akuffu was installed as the Akuapemhene, but his installation was later nullified by the Judicial Committee of the Eastern Regional House of Chiefs.

Photos from the enstoolment rites (Credit: Myjoyonline)

Shortly after, the Sakyibea royal family presented one Odehye Kwadwo Kesse to the kingmakers as the rightful person to be crowned.

A brief customary rites was observed to announce to the people of Akuapem that Odehye Kwadwo Kesse has been chosen as their new chief.

Photos that have emerged show a heavy security presence, including some police officers proving security during the enstoolment despite the ban on public gathering.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association has called for all persons involved in the installation of the chief to be prosecuted.

Dr Justice Yankson wants both traditional leaders and police officers who supervised the ceremony to be punished.

“The very influential people should be brought to book for all of us to learn from, because, we cannot continue this way. People feel that life is okay with us but this is the traditional authority, we expect that they would also be showing leadership,” he said on Joy FM.

“They should be taken through the due process and where they have been found to have formally breached the rules, the exact punishment as spelt out, if probably, the maximum should be given out.”