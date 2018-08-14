Police shoots and kill attempted jail breaker at Nsuta

news

The police at Nsuta, a town near Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region shot and killed a prisoner who attempted to flee from his cells.

The inmate, 27-year old Abdul Raman Osman, tried to abscond with three other inmates on Saturday.

The police said the other inmates who were Fulani Herdsmen succeeded in absconding during the operation.

Narrating the incident to the media, the police said the four inmates requested for water to flush a water closet toilet, which had no direct water supply because the whole town had been disconnected due to non-payment of water bills.

The police officer who was on duty at the time, responded to their request to offer them the water.



But soon as the officer entered the cell, the inmates pushed him down and attempted to escape from the cell.



The inmates were said to have grabbed the officer on duty and attempted to strangle him to death.



In the ensuing melee, three of the inmates fled, while luck eluded Osman, who was said to have masterminded the escape, and was shot dead in his attempt to run away.

Nana Kwaku Duah, the Brong Ahafo Regional Police Crime Officer also added that the regional command had given the police officer who was on duty, a 10-day ultimatum to arrest the three escapees or face the consequence.



“It is a normal practice that when suspects run away from a police cell, the officer on duty is given 10 days to search for the escapees,” he stated.

Supt Nana Duah said the police had commenced an investigation into the matter to unravel circumstances that led to the escape of the three inmates and the killing of Osman.



He said the deceased who was on remand was alleged to have stolen 17 cows, adding that he was granted bail, but was unable to meet his bail conditions.



Supt Nana Duah said calm has since been restored in the community as residents were going on with their normal duties.