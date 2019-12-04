The report indicated that 57 percent of Ghanaians think the police are corrupt most or all of the time while 32 percent think they are corrupt some of the time.

The police topped 13 institutions that were studied in the survey. The media was the least corrupt among them while 20 percent of Ghanaians think that the media are corrupt most or all of the time, 61 percent of them said they are only corrupt sometimes.

This is followed by judges and magistrates who are seen as the second most corrupt institution.

The report stated that "More than half (53%) of Ghanaians say corruption in the country has worsened “somewhat” or “a lot” during the year preceding the survey, a 17-percentage-point increase compared to 2017. This follows a huge (47-percentage-point) improvement between 2014 and 2017.

"The police is the institution that the largest number of citizens report bribing to access services. Among those who had contact with key public services during the previous year, four in 10 say they paid a bribe to avoid problems with the police (42%) or to obtain police assistance (39%) (Figure 4). Six in 10 Ghanaians (61%) believe they risk retaliation or other negative consequences if they report incidents of corruption."

It also showed that the Army, religious leaders, and the presidency were seen as the most trusted public institutions in the country.

The survey was executed by Afrobarometer in 34 countries.