Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Policeman shot in daylight robbery on Metro Mass Transit Bus

Lance Corporal Vincent Agyapong is reported to be battling for his life at the Bawku Hospital from the wounds he sustained.

  • Published:
Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road play

Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Armed robbers attacked a Metro Mass Transit bus and shot a police officer, Lance Corporal Vincent Agyapong, at close range in the Northern Region.

The incident occurred precisely at Chintilung, a farming community near Bunkpurugu in the Bunkprugu District.

Confirming the incident, the police administration in the Bunkprugu District said the victim was on board one of the two buses bound for Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region when their vehicle was attacked.

Lance Corporal Vincent Agyapong is reported to be battling for his life at the Bawku Hospital from the wounds he sustained.

READ ALSO: Three suspected armed robbers nabbed at Kokrobite

Bodies of 3 killed Fulani herdsmen found in Bole play

Bodies of 3 killed Fulani herdsmen found in Bole

Police account reveals that the vehicles which were following each other on reaching a section of the road at Chintilung community, were stopped by the armed men but the one in which the cop was on board defied and drove off.

 

The armed robbers started firing into the bus and the policeman was hit in the ankle.

They were reported to have robbed occupants of the Tamale bus and took an unspecified amount of them after which they bolted.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams Akufo-Addo You don't care about Ghanaians - Kofi Kapito slams Akufo-Addo
KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story KNUST Management tell their side of the demonstration story
Gov't creating safe and secure cyber society - Nana Addo Gov't creating safe and secure cyber society - Nana Addo
Otumfuo to help raise funds for translation of Bible into Ghanaian dialects Otumfuo to help raise funds for translation of Bible into Ghanaian dialects
Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mall Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mall
I'm not ill but in the hands of God - Nana Addo I'm not ill but in the hands of God - Nana Addo

Recommended Videos

Students burn down Dean's car Students burn down Dean's car
Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president Enough is enough; KNUST students to go on strike – SRC president
All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration All you need to know about the ongoing KNUST demonstration



Top Articles

1 Man dies after falling off the 5th floor at Legon Mallbullet
2 Suspected terrorists arrested at Tema Portbullet
3 Police Officer, Community Protection Assistant drown in Kpetoebullet
4 Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkawbullet
5 I'm not ill but in the hands of God - Nana Addobullet
6 Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo...bullet
7 Traffic diversion for Tema roundabout interchangebullet
8 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
9 Akufo-Addo appoints new deputy CEO of Coastal Dev't...bullet
10 Sierra Leone's President visits Ghana todaybullet

Top Videos

1 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
2 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
3 President Akufo-Addo Kantanka vehicle calls Nana Addo a "thief"bullet
4 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to investors"bullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
7 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
8 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
9 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
10 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one...bullet

Local

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo
Nana Addo observes national cybersecurity awareness month
File Photo
NGO 'defrauds' over 1000 persons with disability in Koforidua
Apprentice jailed eight years for having anal sex
Three injured after Ivory Coast bound bus fell into a ditch
X
Advertisement