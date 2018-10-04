Three suspected armed robbers nabbed at Kokrobite

news

The police has arrested three suspected armed robbers at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region.

They are alleged to have been terrorizing residents in the area and its environs.

Narrating the incident, DSP John Yeboah said about two months ago, a British national was raped and subsequently robbed of her valuables worth millions of Ghana cedis.

He said they arrested the suspects upon a tip-off from a resident in the area.

DSP Yeboah said the Police conducted a swoop after complaints from residents living around Kokrobite.

Chief Inspector Adu Ofori, a member of the team that arrested the suspects said the arrest will bring some relief to residents.

He called on residents to give the police vital information about suspicious activities to enable them to effectively carry out their mandate.

According to Chief Inspector Adu Ofori, the number of tourists who visit Kokrobite has reduced drastically as a result of these criminal activities.