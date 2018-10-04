Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Three suspected armed robbers nabbed at Kokrobite


Crime Three suspected armed robbers nabbed at Kokrobite

Narrating the incident, DSP John Yeboah said about two months ago, a British national was raped and subsequently robbed of her valuables worth millions of Ghana cedis.

  • Published:
Suspected armed robbers play

Suspected armed robbers

The police has arrested three suspected armed robbers at Kokrobite in the Greater Accra Region.

They are alleged to have been terrorizing residents in the area and its environs.

Narrating the incident, DSP John Yeboah said about two months ago, a British national was raped and subsequently robbed of her valuables worth millions of Ghana cedis.

He said they arrested the suspects upon a tip-off from a resident in the area.

READ ALSO: Audit report on Mahama's appointees is rubbish...

DSP Yeboah said the Police conducted a swoop after complaints from residents living around Kokrobite.

Chief Inspector Adu Ofori, a member of the team that arrested the suspects said the arrest will bring some relief to residents.

IGP David Apeatu play

IGP David Apeatu

 

He called on residents to give the police vital information about suspicious activities to enable them to effectively carry out their mandate.

According to Chief Inspector Adu Ofori, the number of tourists who visit Kokrobite has reduced drastically as a result of these criminal activities.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Immigration: How to apply for the 2020 US Visa lottery Immigration How to apply for the 2020 US Visa lottery
Protest: Farmer threatens to invoke curses on Nana Addo over producer price of cocoa Protest Farmer threatens to invoke curses on Nana Addo over producer price of cocoa
Touching Words: Bride who went into a coma on wedding day breaks silence Touching Words Bride who went into a coma on wedding day breaks silence
Funeral Rites: Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe goes home today Funeral Rites Justice V.C.R.A.C. Crabbe goes home today
Health Alert: Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study Health Alert Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study
Education: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Education GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools

Recommended Videos

Local News: GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools Local News GES to reduce subjects studied in basic schools
Local News: Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study Local News Over 53,000 abortion cases recorded in 2017 - Study
Local Health News: Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints Local Health News Ghana's obesity problem blamed on rise in fast food joints



Top Articles

1 Rebuttal Convert your church into factory to save economy –...bullet
2 No Discrimination! Melania Trump’s visit to Ghana instantly ended a...bullet
3 Accra Floods The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accrabullet
4 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding...bullet
5 US First Lady Melania Trump tours Cape Coast Castlebullet
6 Mrs Trump’s Visit 6 things you need to know about Melania...bullet
7 Touching Words Bride who went into a coma on wedding day...bullet
8 US First Lady ‘Thank You Ghana’ – Melania Trump grateful...bullet
9 Video This awesome dancing pastor is going viralbullet
10 Allegations Pastors using TV and radio to destroy...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet
7 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
8 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
9 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message,...bullet
10 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank...bullet

Local

Banking Sector Otumfuo wants BoG Governors banned from establishing banks
Corruption I almost lost my life trying to fight corruption – Afriyie Ankrah
Former President of Ghana Bar Association, Sam Okudzeto
Killings Rawlings must apologize for murder of judges - Okudzeto
Graduate Employment 90,000 NABCO applicants accept placements
X
Advertisement