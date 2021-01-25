He said data available to health experts in the country does not support such a claim.

The former Ledzokuku MP also said the incubation period of the virus makes it difficult to pin the increase in numbers on the campaign season.

“Normally, the incubation period between the time of getting the virus and falling ill, we are looking at two to four weeks. So yes, gathering there is a possibility but you will realize that we weren’t getting lots of cases a month or two when the campaign [elections] picked up as we had in the festive season”, he said.

Dr. Okoe-Boye blamed the current situation on parties and gatherings during the yuletide.

He said: “some of the technical people, we did some small history and research into the background of the cases, what we realized was that most of the people who came down with the illness are people who are in the middle, upper class who have gone for parties.”

Covid-19 vaccine: Health workers, security, teachers...to receive the first badge - Okoe-Boye

“The numbers were not that huge but they were in an enclosed environment, and so we realize that there is a serious risk also that comes with programmes in an enclosed space. It’s also not about the enclosed setting but the length of distance. Basically, if you are only five in an enclosed area, within an hour the particles are in the air, if one person has it, all can come down ill," he explained.

Earlier, the Minister of Information designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah had made a similar comment on the recent spike in cases.

He said the data available to the government doesn't support any suggestion that the campaign season caused the increase in numbers.