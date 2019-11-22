The outspoken Okay FM presenter said her pronouncements in the past has gotten her life threatening messages.

“My life has been at risk, I get people attacking me every day, sending me threats on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. This is why most young female journalists are not willing to report on active politics. They would rather stay with entertainment, lifestyle and soft news”

Speaking on ‘BO ME NKOMO’ hosted by stand-up comedian, KSM, Vim Lady also said she is considering quitting active radio soon.

“I am going to stop doing active radio very soon. I want to teach because I have noticed that it is my family I will lose if anything should happen to me…..see what happened to the Abuakwa MP, Late J.B Danquah Adu, a whole member of Parliament and we still do not know who murdered him” she said.

Afia Pokua aka Vim Lady

Loved and hated by political party supporters because of her aggressive questioning style, Pokua is also involved with social change through activities such as helping to build school blocks for school children in deprived communities and advocating about such matters through her own channels and others available to her.

She also said: "I had to leave my house and lodge with my big brother in 2016 for a whole year because some politicians were after my life…we had to change all the locks, install security cameras and wires so I could feel safe".