'Prayer doesn't determine HIV' - University of Ghana demands apology from Lawrence Tetteh

In response, the University issued a statement on 24 October 2024, denouncing Rev. Tetteh’s remarks as “unfounded, insensitive, and disappointing.” The institution noted that his assertions were not supported by any factual evidence, highlighting concerns that such comments could foster fear, stigma, and misinformation.

Pulse Ghana

The statement, signed by Dr. Elizier Taiba Ameyaw-Buronyah, UG's Director of the Public Affairs Directorate, underlined that only scientific diagnostic tests can reliably determine HIV status, not prayer or counselling. It further emphasised that discussions on HIV/AIDS should be grounded in verified information, cautioning against unsubstantiated claims that could jeopardise the dignity and confidentiality of those affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The University also outlined its commitment to student health through mandatory medical examinations administered by its Health Services Directorate and confidential counselling services available through the Careers and Counselling Directorate.

It has called on Rev. Tetteh and GTV to issue a formal apology and retraction. It urged media and public entities to handle sensitive health topics responsibly, ensuring that discussions are rooted in accurate and verifiable information.