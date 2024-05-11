Prempeh I international airport in Kumasi officially opened

The opening of the airport marks a significant milestone for the Ashanti Region and the northern part of Ghana, as residents will no longer need to travel to Accra to board international flights. The upgraded facility, formerly known as the Kumasi International Airport, is set to revolutionize air travel in the region.

The project, which began its second phase in May 2018 and was completed in 24 months, includes a new terminal building, parking areas, VVIP and VIP lounges, restaurants, commercial areas, boarding gates, and a power station for 66 million Euros.

Despite facing financial constraints, the third and final phase, scheduled for completion by June 2023, has now made the airport ready for international flights.

President Akufo-Addo emphasized the significance of transforming the Kumasi Airport into an international hub, describing it as realizing a vision. He highlighted the airport's role in promoting economic ties, international trade, tourism, and cultural exchange for the Ashanti Region and Ghana as a whole.

Speaking on behalf of the Asantehene, Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siribuor II commended the President for fulfilling his promise to the people of Ashanti. He emphasized the airport's potential to reduce travel costs and enhance connectivity between Kumasi and other regions.

The airport's opening has been met with enthusiasm from various stakeholders, including the Car Rentals Association of Ghana. Michael Sarpong, President of the association, expressed excitement about the new opportunities the airport will create for their business.

While residents eagerly await the full benefits of the new facility, Transport Minister Kwaku Ofori Asiamah clarified that commercial operations will commence after the completion of the remaining works, including the taxi link and runway extension. He assured that any issues arising during this period would be promptly addressed to ensure smooth operations.