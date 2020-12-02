This is as a result of the school spending an average of GH¢30,000 on electricity bills monthly.

This was revealed by the Headmaster of the school, David Odjidja.

He said although the government paid all utility bills of the school, PRESEC used prepaid meters, which meant that the school must pre-finance the bills before reimbursement from the government.

PRESEC badge

Speaking at PRESEC's 82nd Speech and Prize giving day, David Odjidja said "Pre-financing electricity consumption is becoming stressful and unsustainable. We are making a special appeal to the Ministry of Education to either restore the school to the postpaid system or have financing arrangement with Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) to mitigate the financial stress on the school."

He also appealed to the government to provide PRESEC with a school bus to facilitate student activities.