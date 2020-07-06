A statement from the Communications Director at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, said the President is currently self-isolating at the Jubilee House.

President Akufo-Addo went into self-isolation on Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a person in his close circles tested positive for COVID-19.

The Herald newspaper later reported that the President and some of his close aides had contracted the disease.

The paper further claimed that the President has been flown to London for treatment.

The Presidency, however, vehemently denied the reports, describing it as a figment of the author’s imagination.

“Kindly disregard the false story published by the Herald Newspaper to the effect that the President was on Saturday “flown out of the country to London for COVID-19 treatment”. It is clearly a figment of the author’s imagination,” Eugene Arhin posted on Facebook, accompanied by a photo of Akufo-Addo with his family.

“The President is in the country, and he’s currently at the Presidential Villa in Jubilee House, observing the 14-day self-isolation precautionary measure, in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.”

Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has called on the Presidency to disclose the identities on the persons close to Akufo-Addo who have contracted COVID-19.