President Akufo-Addo fulfils promise of paying for surgery of conjoined twins

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has fulfilled his pledge of funding the surgery to separate a set of conjoined twins.

Chief of Staff presenting the cheque

On behalf of the President, the Chief of Staff, Frema Opare presented a cheque for GHS14 million to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital for the surgery.

She said “today, I am here to announce that the money has been fully released”.

“We are doing this, not only to save lives but also to encourage our experts”, she told the media.

“We are aiming at turning the scale of health care in Ghana”, the Chief of Staff added.

“We want to show that Ghanaians have the capacity and when given the necessary support we can do things on our own.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

The Siamese twins are conjoined at the head and the procedure to separate them would be the first of its kind in Ghana.

The president promised in July that the government would foot all the bills for the surgery.

