President Akufo-Addo fulfils promise of paying for surgery of conjoined twins

She said “today, I am here to announce that the money has been fully released”.

“We are doing this, not only to save lives but also to encourage our experts”, she told the media.

“We are aiming at turning the scale of health care in Ghana”, the Chief of Staff added.

“We want to show that Ghanaians have the capacity and when given the necessary support we can do things on our own.”

Pulse Ghana

The Siamese twins are conjoined at the head and the procedure to separate them would be the first of its kind in Ghana.