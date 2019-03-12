In a tweet, the president described Dr. Adjei as a good friend whom he met during their time as parliamentarians in the 2nd parliament of the 4th Republic.

Dr. Adjei was confirmed dead this at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital at Ridge.

He was battling with a protracted sickness. He died three days after marking his 76th birthday on March 9, 2019.

He was the NDC Chairman from 2005 to 2014 and he was the Majority Leader in Parliament from 1998 to 2000.

