The president will lead an official government delegation to the home of Mrs. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings to commiserate with her.

Nana Akufo-Addo is also expected to announce some major government support for the family before and during the funeral.

The family of Jerry Rawlings yesterday visited the Jubilee House to inform the President of the passing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) founder.

President Akufo-Addo announced a 7-day national mourning for Flt. Lt. Jerry John Rawlings who passed away at aged 73 at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Former president Jerry John Rawlings and President Nana Akufo-Addo

“A great tree has fallen, Ghana is poorer for the loss,” the statement noted.

“In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period,” he added.

He also added that the government will work closely with the family of the NDC founder and give him a befitting burial.