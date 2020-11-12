In a statement signed by President Akufo-Addo on Thursday, November 12, 2020, he formally announced the sad passing of the former military leader to Ghanaians and the world.

He stated that Mr. Rawlings died at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra on November 12 at 10:10 am, after a short illness.

Akufo-Addo expressed condolence to the wife of the late Rawlings, former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, his children, and his family.

President Nana Addo also declared a 7-day national mourning, instructing that all national flags must fly at half-mast.

“A great tree has fallen, Ghana is poorer for the loss,” the statement noted.

“In honour of the memory of former President Rawlings, the Vice President and I have suspended our political campaigns for the same period,” he added.

He also added that the government will work closely with the family of the NDC founder and give him a befitting burial.