Private road transport operators to increase fares again

The transport operators, Ghana Committed Drivers Association, Concern Drivers Association and True Drivers Union, in a joint statement said the increment has been necessitated by different factors.

It said "The percentage increase will soon be announced. As a result of the 3% increase in fuel price, a gallon of fuel, which was sold for GH¢27. 22 pesewas are now being sold for GH¢28. 035 pesewas. The resolve to adjust upward our lorry fares is in fulfillment of our statement issued on 16th May 2021, in which we announced a 20% upward adjustment in lorry fares.

"We have therefore resolved that any time fuel prices, spare parts, and other levies relating to road transport go up, we will also adjust our lorry fares to reflect the increment...It is our considered view that we will only go by the decision to increase lorry fares twice yearly if the powers that be can also ensure that prices of petroleum products and spare parts are not increased in the course of every year so as to guarantee stable prices and lorry fare."