Despite his new role as a cabinet Minister, the world acclaimed surgeon still finds time to perform heart surgeries.

This, he usually do on weekends. In an exclusive interview with news portal DNT, he said he does this for free.

A team of Cardio thoracic surgeons led by Prof. Kwabena Frimpong Boateng labored operated on a young man in Accra recently. The first surprise was how these doctors and their assisting nurse are able to stand on their feet for hours without losing an iota of concentration. “On that table you don’t thing about anything else but the mission at hand so how can you lose concentration,” asked Prof in response to our inquiries.

Check out Prof in his favorite job from the video below