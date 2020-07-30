Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang said she only signed the petition calling for their release because they had already served time in jail.

In 2016, three NDC members Salifu Maase, Alistair Nelson and Godwin Ako Gunn were jailed for contempt of court after they threatened the lives of some Justices of the Supreme.

Prof. Jane Naana Opoku- Agyemang, NDC running mate for 2020 election

The convicts were, however, pardon after spending a month in jail by then-President John Mahama.

Before that, though, there had been a petition for the release of the trio, of which Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, the Education Minister at the time, was one of the signees.

Since being announced as the NDC’s running mate, some critics have pointed to the incident as a low point in Prof. Opoku-Agyemang’s political career.

But reacting to this, she said she never condoned the actions of the Montie Three but rather condemned it.

According to her, she was part of those who made them apologise for the unsavory utterances.

“The case was not tampered with. The court process was allowed to continue to its conclusion,” Prof. Opoku-Agyemang told Cape Coast-based Live FM.

“For those of us who listened to the comments, we told them their utterances were wrong so they should go and apologise. We made them apologise.”

“In the judicial process, there is something called a pardon or clemency. Even in recent times, they have pardoned some people,” she added.