She succeeds Prof. Kwasi Obiri-Danso at the helm and becomes the university’s first ever female Vice Chancellor.

Prof. Akosua Dickson previously served as Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university before her latest appointment.

Letter from KNUST

A statement from KNUST said she has been handed a four-year mandate, which begins from August 1, 2020 to July 31, 2024.

Below is the full statement from KNUST:

It is announced for the information of Members of Staff, Students, the University Community and the general public that the council of the university at its 258th (special) meeting held on Thursday, June 25, 2020.

Upon the acceptance of the Report of the Search Committee for the appointment of Vice-Chancellor for the university, has appointed Professor (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson, Professor of Pharmacognosy as VICE-CHANCELLOR, for a four-year term, with effect from AUGUST 01, 2020- JULY 31 2024.

This comes following the university’s announcement in March for the position of Vice-Chancellor.

Until her appointment, Prof (Mrs.) Rita Akosua Dickson was the Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the university.