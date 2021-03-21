According to the man of God, the state has been almost sitting aloof for far too long while house owners subject tenants to profiteering, with some of them increasing rents recklessly without recourse to any laws of the land.

Prophet Alex Armstrong warned that if the trend continues unchecked, the economy would suffer.

He bemoaned how the government has failed to implement existing laws regulating rent, giving property owners free will to do whatever pleases them to the detriment of tenants and rent-seekers.

“As a nation, where are we going? A nation that is not mindful of [legislations on] land, of apartments, that nation will suffer for a very long time. We should be able to control all these things,” Myjoyonline.com quoted him as having said.

READ ALSO: 18-year-old traditional priest denied admission to Dzodze-penyi SHS due to his 'irremovable' cap

Prophet Alex Armstrong further expressed concern over how despite the Covid-19 pandemic that has made life difficult for everyone, some property owners are still taking undue advantage of rent-seekers and tenants.

“Sometimes you go to a compound house and you are told GH1200. If the government cannot control rental and anybody can wake up and change or increase rent; every six months they increase rent, if you don’t have that kind of money you will not have a better place to stay.

“How do you expect me to raise GH25000,” he quizzed.

He appealed to Christians not to break the trend of excessive profiteering of tenants by showing kindness and love in their dealings with tenants.

“Where are we going as a people? We have become so wicked. When God gives you the opportunity to build, please have mercy on your tenants. Try and understand them. You have been privileged, God has shown you mercy to build a house. Show mercy to others,” the prophet appealed.