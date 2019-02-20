The award was created to honour the most outstanding achievement of professionals in their field. With in-depth categories which cover everything from Agriculture to Automobiles, the awards provide a comprehensive look at the most exceptional examples of expertise in Ghana.

Pulse.com.gh was nominated for the category ‘Excellence In Media (Online)’.

Excellence In Media (Online)

www.3news.com

www.Pulsegh.com

www.ameyadebrah.com

www.myjoyonline.com

www.liveonline.com

www.ghanaweb.com

www.peacefmonline.com

www.ghanacelebrities.com

Procedure for voting for Pulse.com.gh

To vote, just dial *447*1957#

The award ceremony will be held on Saturday, 23 March, 2019 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.